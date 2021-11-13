Sooryavanshi Box Office Day 8: Holds Quite Well On Second Friday

Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi has held quite well on its second Friday. After bringing 8.30 crores on Thursday, it saw a minimal dip on the next day with 7 crores* more coming in. This was crucial for the film since it was like a regular working day and hence the fall could have been bigger since audiences could well have waited for the weekend. However, the fact that footfalls were still been generated gives a good enough idea around the kind of stability that the Rohit Shetty directed film is enjoying.

The film has now collected 127.67 crores* at the box office and will either go past the 150 crores mark before the close of the second weekend or come quite close to that. The action entertainer should get into a double-digit score today and once that happens then even basic jump on Sunday will take it through.

One just wishes though that the 50% occupancy rule be removed for theatres in Maharashtra, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh sooner than later since that would help Sooryavanshi immensely. Not just that as there is a flurry of releases from next week on and the industry can well gain a lot at the box office if things turn back to normalcy at theatres. Sooryavanshi has given just the kind of start that Bollywood was looking for and it’s time now for content and intent to do the talking.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

