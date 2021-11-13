Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 has been high on drama ever since the show began last month. Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal are at logger heads now. In yesterday’s episode, the two locked horns with each other in the kitchen area. Now it seems their fights are getting nastier with each passing day.

The network dropped a new promo of Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode wherein Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh walk inside the house as special guests. Both even played a task with the contestants. Bigg Boss asked all the housemates to pour muddy water on their fellow contestants whom they don’t want to see inside the house.

Umar Riaz then quickly pointed at Pratik Sehajpal and said that he isn’t required because he just keeps yelling all the time and has no identity of his own. This didn’t go down well with him. Pratik then retaliated by saying that even Umar too does not have any identity except that he is Karan Kundrra’s friend.

Pratik is then seen throwing the muddy water on Umar outside the task and the latter is irked by it. The two engage in a physical fight and Karan Kundrra intervenes to stop Umar but to no avail. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh were shocked to see the scenario that unfold in front of them.

In the promo, Neha Bhasin is also seen taking the name of Karan Kundrra citing that he isn’t required inside the house. Karan then also cited Neha is not required inside the house either. He asks her to spread filth outside the house. Take a look at the video below:

