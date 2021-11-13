The first-ever collaboration of Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar has worked a big time with Sooryavanshi. The masses have got what they were crazily rooting for. The signs of the same are visible at the worldwide box office. Below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

Speaking of the overseas market, the film enjoyed a release on over 1300 screens, which is really good. Bound with good word-of-mouth, the film is doing wonders globally. The film is now all set to enter the 200 crore club globally. Let’s take below how much the film has earned till now.

Advertisement

Considering Sooryavanshi’s collection at 127.66 crores* (as per trends) of day 8, the film’s gross collection stands at 150.63 crores*. As per the latest update of overseas collection, the film has made $5 million i.e. 37.22 crores. Combining it with domestic gross, the worldwide total stands at 187.85 crores*. The film is all set for a big entry into the 200 crore club.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff and others in key roles.

Meanwhile, actor Abhimanyu Singh, who plays an antagonist named Riaaz Hafeez in Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’, says he feels happy with the way his acting is appreciated by the audience.

Talking about the film and how it happened to him, Abhimanyu said: “It is an opportunity given by Rohit Shetty to play the antagonist in his film. Everything on the set was so larger-than-life.”

“My character is not a typical baddie, he has his own ideology, does things for his people and is very real with an emotional undercurrent.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Pushpa: Anasuya Bharadwaj’s First Look Receives Mixed Response

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube