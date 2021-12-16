Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally been released in India and the craze amongst the fans for the movie is on the next level right now! Well, getting a ticket for the superhero flick is so not a piece of cake for everyone due to its fast selling nature. This situation is the same for Bollywood’s versatile actress Shilpa Shetty too, as the actress isn’t able to get her hands on the movie’s tickets. However it looks like someone came to her rescue and it’s, let’s just say, very surprising.

Read on to know how the actress got her hands over the superhero flick’s tickets!

So, Shilpa Shetty recently posted a hilarious video, in which she was seen mentioning that she isn’t able to get her hands on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man No Way Home’s tickets. However, in the video, she is then visited by a person dressed up as Spider-Man leaving her all surprised and excited. The actress then goes on to tell the fake Spidey, “Ek ticket de na, baba” (Give me one ticket, please). After looking at his blank reaction, Shilpa then strikes a barter deal with him in which she offers to teach Spidey how to do a thumka and shake his hips and then goes on to teaching him the hook step of her iconic number Chura Ke Dil Mera, in exchange for a ticket!

Shilpa Shetty captioned this hilarious post by writing, “With great power comes great responsibility, Spidey! And, it’s your responsibility to get me the tickets lest there’s No Way Home for me because I couldn’t find them on the web @tomholland2013.”

The Hungama 2 actress’ video was loved by some but trolled by many, as it looks like the Marvel fans found her funny video not so funny. Commenting on her post, one user wrote, “5000000000$ ka overacting kaat iska!,” While the other one wrote, “Over Acting (with laughing emoji).” One Insta user commented, “That’s raj kundra in disguise (With laughing emoji), and another one commented, “cartoon giri.”

What do you think about Shilpa Shetty’s hilarious video on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home? Tell us in the comments below!

