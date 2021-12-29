Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has always been a fan favourite not just for his dashing looks but also for his versatility as an actor. He is backed with projects for the year 2022 after delivering a massive hit through Sardar Udham Singh in 2021. According to a recent report, the actor was initially roped in to play Mohinder Amarnath in Kabir Khan’s 83 but the deal did not work out for a specific reason.

For the unversed, Vicky has lately been in the news as he tied a knot with Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif. The two got married in a grand ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan and the pictures from their special day were all over the internet. The couple had managed to keep their relationship away from the limelight for years before getting married on December 9, 2021.

According to a recent report by ETimes, actor Vicky Kaushal was offered a crucial role in the film 83 but the actor rejected it after being a part of the project for a while. He reportedly did not wish to play a second lead character in the film which is why another actor was cast in the role later.

A source told the publication, “The audition happened before ‘Raazi’ released and became a hit, after which he preferred to opt-out of the project as he didn’t want to play the second lead in the film. Although Kabir Khan was keen that Vicky play Mohinder Amarnath’s role.”

Mohinder Amarnath’s role was later bagged by Saqib Saleem, who received a lot of appreciation for his portrayal. The movie 83 narrates the story of the 1983 Indian cricket team that brought home the World Cup after defeating the West Indies. The movie has been directed by Kabir Khan and is currently running in the theatres since December 24, 2021.

