Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has always enjoyed a huge fan following in the country not just for her thoughtful script choices but also for her quirky and sweet personality. She is lately busy promoting her next pan-India film, RRR, and also has a bunch of projects slated for 2022. In a recent resurfaced video on Instagram, the actor was seen having a fun time with the paparazzi but looks like some people found it slightly unpleasant.

For the unversed, Alia has lately been busy promoting her film RRR which has been directed by Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli. The film was recently postponed by the makers due to rising Omicron cases which have compelled a few state governments to impose certain restrictions. DVV Entertainment, which has bankrolled the project, took to social media to make the announcement and also promised to have a theatrical release, once the situation settles.

A throwback video of Alia Bhatt recently resurfaced on the internet and it has been leaving the viewers with polarizing opinions. She is spotted wearing a monotonous outfit in the clip, with a grey full sleeve semi-formal shirt and a pair of matching loose pants. The grey co-ord set also had a few white frills which gave it a unique touch. She tied her hair up in a neat bun and added huge hoop earrings to match the look.

In the short clip, she can be seen interacting with the pap members while gracefully posing for the cameras. In a part of the video, she laughs out loud at a comment passed by one of the photographers and some viewers find her laughter ‘fake’ and ‘forced’.

A comment on the video said, “jabardasti ki hassi 😢”

Another user claimed that she was trying too hard and wrote, “She once said pointed fingers at Deepika saying how can someone always have a laughing, hair flying airport look! Look at her trying so hard 😂”

“Laugh is very fake, only for cameras 📷 🙄”, another comment said.

An Instagram user also wrote, “Hashi Ek dum khassi jaisi..yack”

