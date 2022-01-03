Atrangi Re: Why Releasing This On OTT Is A Masterstroke & How 83 Helped To Prove This?

Amid the brouhaha of theatres closing down and our favourite upcoming movies postponing yet again, we forgot to talk about one of the smartest decisions taken by the makers of Akshay Kumar’s Atrangi Re. 5th November was surely the day when the industry took a sigh of relief with Kumar’s Sooryavanshi opening to great numbers.

By almost crossing the double century at the box office, Rohit Shetty’s actioner came as a ray of hope for many makers. Its box office run inspired many filmmakers to bring their ready products to cinema halls. But, of all those people, there was this one director who decided to swim against the tide and stick to OTT.

We know you’ve already read the title & are aware that we’re talking about Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. The film had every ingredient to go to the cinema halls. A love triangle, three renowned actors, the writer-director duo behind multiple successful films and AR Rahman‘s music album.

This could’ve easily tempted any other director for a theatrical release plus the success of Akshay Kumar’s last outing was more than a cherry on the cake. But, the makers of Atrangi Re chose to stay away from cinema halls and that could just be the smartest move helping the reach of the film.

The film led by Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and beautifully supported by Akshay Kumar highlights the aftermath of a character’s life witnessing PTSD at an extreme level. This, surely, is a sensitive topic to talk about and not many would connect to its intensity at an equal level. This was supposed to not have a unanimous crowd-pleasing appeal because of the topic it tackles and that’s totally fine.

Even a film purely made for cinema halls like 83 struggled to make a mark a mark at the box office. Amid the chaos created by Spider-Man: No Way Home & Pushpa, it’s really hard for any film to withstand the box office pressure. Taking Atrangi Re to OTT has just proved to be a better option for the makers going against the perspective of many who were hoping for its theatrical release.

What do you think of the same? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

