In 10 days, 83 has gone past the 90 crores* mark. Now had that happened in the first seven days itself then the New Year weekend would have resulted in added fortunes of the film and the verdict could well have been something else. After all, the film is fighting it out and that’s better than totally surrendering at the box office.

Advertisement

With 7 crores* more coming on Sunday, it is apparent that there is indeed an audience out there which is liking the film and is spreading good word of mouth. Otherwise, in today’s time of fast news and momentum gained through social media, a film can go completely down in no time. However that’s not the case with the Reliance Entertainment, Sajid Nadiadwala, Vishnu Induri, Deepika Padukone, Phantom Films production which has sort of stabilised in the last few days.

Advertisement

Of course, the overall total of the film is still low at 91.48 crores*, if one looks at it in conjunction with the costs involved. However, the film is still doing its best to minimise the margin of losses at least and making it a much better situation for its investors when compared to where it seemed headed towards till a week back.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: 83 Box Office Day 8: Ranveer Singh Starrer Does Well On Saturday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube