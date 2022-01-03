83 Box Office (Overseas): Ranveer Singh Starrer Puts Up A Decent Total

One of the most awaited films in the recent past, 83, is revered by critics and moviegoers alike, worldwide. The magnum opus helmed by the ace filmmaker Kabir Khan is enjoying a decent run in overseas. The film is fighting like the Indian team in 1983 against all odds including the global pandemic.

Advertisement

In spite of the recent surge in the no. of Covid-19 cases, 83 is sailing through in the major overseas markets.

Advertisement

In the first week of release, 83 comfortably ranks in the top 10 in major global markets. #9 in North America, #7 in the UK, #2 in Australia & New Zealand.

Amassing a 3rd highest per theatre average of ₹4,36,500 (US$ 5,870) at the North America Box Office, 83 is only behind Spider-Man and Sing 2. The film has beaten films like The Matrix Resurrections, The King’s Man, West Side Story, and American Dog. The excellent word of mouth has increased demands at the theaters resulting in the addition of shows. In the United States, the film has grossed over ₹22,30,86,000 (US$ 3 Million) till 2nd Friday. It still holds strong at #12 on the 2nd Friday.

83 is also maintaining a great 3rd highest per theatre average of ₹1,13,000 (1,124 GBP) in the UK amongst the top 10 films playing. The movie is still doing well at #9 on the 2nd Friday.

83 has collected ₹6,21,46,400 (AU$ 1.15million) in 10 days in Australia. The motion picture still ranks in the top 10 in Australia and New Zealand box office. In Singapore, most of the shows on the 2nd weekend were houseful with steady collections throughout.

Kabir Khan, director, and producer, says, “Both Ranveer and I have felt that we never got this kind of appreciation ever in our lives. The kind of love that’s pouring out is unbelievable. 83 is a film which is going to be there for years to come. It is going to be one of the defining films of my career.”

Shibasish Sarkar, one of the producers, says, “The kind of reviews 83 is garnering is unbelievable. Audience and critics have made it a landmark film. We can’t complain about Box Office. If we do, it wouldn’t be in the spirit of 83.”

Must Read: John Abraham & Wife Priya Runchal Test Covid-19 Positive, Actor Shares A Health Update With Fans



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube