India has been experiencing a sudden rise in COVID 19 cases since the last few days and several people from the film industry have also caught the virus. Kareena Kapoor Khan was one of the many people affected but she was cured in a few days and her quarantine period came to an end recently. According to a latest report, a bunch of crew members from the film Gehraiyaan have tested positive and it is likely to affect the film’s promotion plans.

For the unversed, the upcoming drama film is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime on 25th January 2022. The plot of this movie revolves around adult relationships and the controversial topic of infidelity. Dharma Productions, which is one of the production houses bankrolling the project, had previously released a short teaser of the film, instantly leaving the audience intrigued.

According to a recent report by Bollywood Life, Gehraiyaan crew members have contracted the COVID 19 virus and such a crisis might adversely affect their promotion plans. A source close to the publication mentioned that several assistant directors of Shakun Batra tested positive recently and the team will most-likely cancel the promotional event which was scheduled this month.

The cast of Gehraiyaan- Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, have reportedly not been mentioned in the list of COVID positive crew members but there is no confirmation regarding their current health status.

In the last few days, metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Delhi have been experiencing a sudden rise in COVID 19 cases due to the Omicron variant. Delhi has already imposed certain restrictions to curb the situation, including shutting down theatres for a few days. This sudden government order affected the film industry gravely as movies like Jersey and RRR had to be postponed indefinitely. However, the makers of these movies have promised a theatrical release as soon as the situation settles down.

