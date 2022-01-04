Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is one of the much-awaited films from the superstar. The film has been making headlines ever since it was announced. Now the latest report has an update regarding the film and it involves Emraan Hashmi. Scroll down to know more.

Maneesh Sharma directorial made headlines when Salman and Katrina were in Europe shooting for the film. Both stars were reportedly filmed in parts of Russia, Austria, and Turkey.

Now the latest report from ETimes claims that Emraan Hashmi will join the team of Tiger 3 to shoot some action sequences. The report quoted a source as saying, “Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan will be shooting some action sequences at the SRPF ground set with some international action directors.”

Interestingly, the 42-year-old star shared a picture of his bulked-up body on Twitter recently, hinting that he is all set to take on Salman Khan in the next schedule of the film.

While Emraan Hashmi never denied or confirmed his presence in Tiger 3, several reports claim that the actor will be seen in Salman Khan’s film. As he will be playing the protagonist, he will be having a massive confrontation with the Tiger of India in the action franchisee. Katrina Kaif is also expected to join the sets of ‘Tiger 3’ soon.

Previously, it was rumoured that Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for his cameo in this entertainer this month but the report claims that he will join forces with Tiger only in February.

