Actress Shweta Tripathi revealed how she got emotional while getting her make-up of an acid attack done for the first time for ‘Kalkoot’.

There was a poignant moment during the make-up test when she first saw herself transformed into the character, complete with the hauntingly realistic makeup of an acid attack survivor. Overwhelmed by the reflection in the mirror, tears welled up in her eyes.

In that instant, she couldn’t help but contemplate how actual survivors would feel in real life, facing the permanent consequences of such horrific acts.

Talking of the incident, Shweta says: “As I embodied the role of an acid attack survivor, the gravity of the character and narrative grew more tangible with each passing moment. During the makeup test, a profound and vulnerable instance occurred when I beheld my transformed appearance as the survivor.”

Shweta was overwhelmed.

“Emotions overwhelmed me, and tears flowed freely as I couldn’t escape contemplating the genuine survivors, their enduring pain, and unwavering resilience. It served as a poignant reminder of the weighty responsibility we shouldered to do justice to their stories and bring their experiences to the forefront.”

She thanked her team for the support and the patience.

“I would also like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the entire team for their unwavering patience, support, and belief in me. It is your dedication and faith in my abilities that allowed me to delve into the depths of this character and bring her story to life,” Shweta added.

Kaalkoot is an upcoming crime drama TV series on JioCinema. It stars Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi, Seema Biswas, Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Dutt and Suzanna Mukherjee. The show centres on the lives of a motivated police officer who manages his work and family commitments while attempting to solve an acid attack case.

