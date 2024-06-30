Deepika’s 2023 started with Pathaan, this was followed by Fighter at the beginning of 2024 and now Kalki [Hindi] too has found a place in the Top-10.

Incidentally, while Pathaan had topped the charts and Fighter too made it to the Top-5, Kalki [Hindi] has failed to do so despite such immense hype and media patronage. The numbers are still far behind Padmaavat which was released 6 years back and still collected 78 crores. That film is firmly placed at the 5th spot and Kalki [Hindi] is at the 6th.

Here is looking at the biggest weekends (or first three days) that Deepika Padukone films have scored over the years:

Pathaan – 166.75 crores Happy New Year – 108.86 crores Chennai Express – 93.66 crores Fighter – 93.40 crores Padmaavat – 78 crores Kalki [Hindi] – 71.75 crores* Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 62.11 crores Ram Leela – 51.49 crores Race 2 – 51.35 crores This Is 83 – 47 crores

Ironically, the film which has moved out of the list is another Sanjay Leela Bhansali affair, Bajirao Mastani, which had collected 46.77 crores. It is topped by This Is 83 which had arrived post pandemic and though it was an out and out a Ranveer Singh starrer, Deepika Padukone was present as well. As for the lifetime collections, Deepika has some major grossers in the list. While Pathaan, Padmaavat and Chennai Express would be unassailable, Deepika would be hoping that her Kalki [Hindi] goes past the lifetime score of Fighter and Happy New Year.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Box Office: Prabhas Becomes 4th Indian Actor To Hit 1000 Crore Domestic Milestone In Post-COVID Era, Joins Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News