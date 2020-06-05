Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone’s 2013 Tragedy Romantic Drama

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela Box Office: Sanjay Leela Bhansali made a smashing comeback at the Box Office with his 2013 Super-Duper Hit Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela Box Office. Before this film he had given huge flops like Saawariya and Guzaarish but Ram Leela did the trick for him.

The tragic romantic drama starring Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone in lead worked terrifically for the audience and in no time the film crossed 100 crores at the Box Office. The music of the film was sure-fire hit but it was the sizzling chemistry of DeepVeer which took the film’s success to another level. No doubt, SLB did two more films i.e. Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat with them and both of them proved to be huge at the box office.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela did a lifetime business of 110 crores at the Box Office. Have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:

Day 1: 15.85 crores

Day 2: 17.5 crores

Day 3: 19.25 crores

First Weekend: 52.60 crores

Day 4: 8.60 crores

Day 5: 8 crores

Day 6: 7 crores

Day 7: 5.8 crores

First Week: 82 crores

Day 8: 4 crores

Day 9: 4.5 crores

Day 10: 5.5 crores

Day 11: 2.5 crores

Day 12: 2.3 crores

Day 13: 2 crores

Day 14: 1.75 crore

Second Week: 18.55 crores

Post Second Week: 5.45 crores

Total: 110 crores

