ABCD Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Prabhudheva Led 2013’s Dance Film

ABCD Box Office: Released in 2013, ABCD was the second directorial venture of choreographer turned director, Remo D’Souza. It featured Prabhudheva, Ganesh Acharya and renowned faces of Dance India Dance reality show. The film was a sleeper hit of the year and surprised everyone with its collection.

Before the release, ABCD had a decent buzz thanks to its music and popularity of Dharmesh Yelande, Lauren Gottlieb and other leading faces. It was heavily promoted as India’s first 3D dance film, thus creating a good curiosity amongst its target audience.

ABCD earned 5.50 crores on opening day and saw decent word-of-mouth flowing in. It ended up its first-week journey at 32.20 crores and lifetime at 45.50 crores.

Take a look at ABCD’s daily breakdown:

Day 1- 5.50 crores

Day 2- 6.20 crores

Day 3- 7.80 crores

First weekend- 19.50 crores

Day 4- 4.34 crores

Day 5- 3.10 crores

Day 6- 2.89 crores

Day 7- 2.37 crores

First week- 32.20 crores

Second week- 8.84 crores (41.04 crores)

Post second week- 4.46 crores (45.50 crores)

Lifetime- 45.50 crores

