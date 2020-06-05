Special 26 Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Akshay Kumar’s 2013 Heist Thriller

Special 26 Box Office: Released in 2013, Special 26 is one of the best films in Akshay Kumar’s career. Though a bit off-beat in the subject, the film fared well amongst the audience.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Special 26 was loosely based on 1987’s Opera House heist. It also featured Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Dutta, Jimmy Shergill and others in key roles. The film had a fair enough pre-release and was clearly a word-of-mouth dependent affair.

Special 26 clashed with Prabhudheva’s ABCD and it did face a dent. It opened with 7 crores on the first day. It enjoyed a slow and steady momentum to eventually end its run at 70 crores.

Take a look at Special 26’s daily breakdown:

Day 1- 7 crores

Day 2- 8.51 crores

Day 3- 10.24 crores

First weekend- 25.75 crores

Day 4-Day 7- 18.25 crores

First week- 44 crores

Second week- 18.34 crores (62.34 crores)

Post second week- 7.66 crores (70 crores)

Lifetime- 70 crores

