Dhoom 3 Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Aamir Khan & Katrina Kaif Led 2013 Action-Romantic Film

Dhoom 3 Box Office: Dhoom is one of the biggest Bollywood franchises of All Time. Since Dhoom 3 back in 2013 was made on a huge budget and had Aamir Khan in a double role along with Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan & Uday Chopra the film’s pre-release buzz was sky high.

On its release, the film took a huge opening of 36 crores and hit a century in just a weekend. The word of mouth of the film was good and hence it ended up collecting 185.50 crores in the first week itself. This was the highest 1st week number ever till then.

Further, the film crossed the lifetime business of Chennai Express by the end of second weekend. The second week business was huge 68 crores. Dhoom 3 missed the 300 crores mark at the Box Office but still managed to do a business of 280.25 crores which was the highest till that time.

The film was declared a Hit.

Have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:

Day 1: 36 crores

Day 2: 33.25 crores

Day 3: 37.75 crores

First Weekend: 107 crores

Day 4: 21 crores

Day 5: 21.25 crores

Day 6: 23.75 crores

Day 7: 12.50 crores

First Week: 185.50 crores

Day 8: 11 crores

Day 9: 11 crores

Day 10: 19.50 crores

Day 11: 6.50 crores

Day 12: 6.75 crores

Day 13: 10 crores

Day 14: 3.25 crores

Second Week: 68 crores

Day 15: 3.50 crores

Day 16: 3 crores

Day 17: 6.5 crores

Day 18: 2.50 crores

Day 19: 2 crores

Day 20: 1.50 crore

Day 21: 1.75 crore

Third Week: 20.75 crores

After Third Week: 6 crores

Total: 280.25 crores

