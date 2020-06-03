Dhoom 3 Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Aamir Khan & Katrina Kaif Led 2013 Action-Romantic Film

Dhoom 3 Box Office: Dhoom is one of the biggest Bollywood franchises of All Time. Since Dhoom 3 back in 2013 was made on a huge budget and had Aamir Khan in a double role along with Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan & Uday Chopra the film’s pre-release buzz was sky high.
On its release, the film took a huge opening of 36 crores and hit a century in just a weekend. The word of mouth of the film was good and hence it ended up collecting 185.50 crores in the first week itself. This was the highest 1st week number ever till then.
Further, the film crossed the lifetime business of Chennai Express by the end of second weekend. The second week business was huge 68 crores. Dhoom 3 missed the 300 crores mark at the Box Office but still managed to do a business of 280.25 crores which was the highest till that time.
Trending
The film was declared a Hit.
Have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:
Day 1: 36 crores
Day 2: 33.25 crores
Day 3: 37.75 crores
First Weekend: 107 crores
Day 4: 21 crores
Day 5: 21.25 crores
Day 6: 23.75 crores
Day 7: 12.50 crores
First Week: 185.50 crores
Day 8: 11 crores
Day 9: 11 crores
Day 10: 19.50 crores
Day 11: 6.50 crores
Day 12: 6.75 crores
Day 13: 10 crores
Day 14: 3.25 crores
Second Week: 68 crores
Day 15: 3.50 crores
Day 16: 3 crores
Day 17: 6.5 crores
Day 18: 2.50 crores
Day 19: 2 crores
Day 20: 1.50 crore
Day 21: 1.75 crore
Third Week: 20.75 crores
After Third Week: 6 crores
Total: 280.25 crores
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!