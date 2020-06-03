Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’s Plot Details REVEALED? Here’s All We Know About It

Salman Khan’s Eid 2021 release Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been making buzz from its very inception. Now if the reports are to go by, the plot of the film is about communal amity and living with harmony. The film will be a celebration of oneness and here are all the details that you need to know about the same.

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is being bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. Farhad Samji will be directing it. The film as the title suggests is about inclusivity. It will feature a family that believes in humanity and worships all the gods of any religion be it Hindu, Muslim or Catholic.

A source close to the development, in a chat with Bollywood Hungama, said, “His father is Muslim. His mother is Hindu. Helen Aunty is a Catholic. Salman’s family is a living example of communal amity. The film’s plot will be similar. It will portray the ups and downs in a family which celebrates both Eid and Diwali with equal fervour. It will be Salman’s homage to the enduring spirit of oneness and brotherhood, a counterpoint to the currently vitiated atmosphere in the country.”

The source further revealed that Salman Khan has told Sajid that they will begin shoot as soon as pandemic subsides. The source also spilled beans over Kick 2 and said, “He has told Sajid they will start as soon as the lockdown is over. Salman’s other project with Sajid Kick is for now on hold. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is what they are keen to shoot and complete in time for Eid 2021.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is in news for one more reason today. The actor is writing a love story and is expected to complete the first draft by the end of the year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!