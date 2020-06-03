The Madhuri Dixit-starrer “Raja” was released 25 years ago on June 2, and the actress turned turned nostalgic on Tuesday, recalling memories of the film.

Directed by Indra Kumar, the film also featured Sanjay Kapur in the titular role alongside Madhuri Dixit. Producer Ashok Thakeria released the romantic drama, which ran for a Golden Jubilee of 50 Weeks at the box office.

“Celebrating #25YearsOfRaja Party popper It brings back so many memories! Thank you @Indra_kumar_9 for giving me this film & it was a delight starring alongside #SanjayKapoor. My humble gratitude to the team for making this film a success & to you all for your constant love over the years,” Madhuri Dixit tweeted on Tuesday.

The actress shared a shot of the hit dance number “Akhiyaan milaoon kabhi“, featuring her with Sanjay Kapoor. She also posted an image of the Golden Jubilee Celebrations, which had actor Ajay Devgn as a Chief Guest.

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit has been making the quarantine musical for her fans. The Kalank actor sung her rendition of Ed Sheeran’s Perfect, in the I For India concert. Later she released one more single titled Candle. The song was an ode to the COVID-19 warriors fight hard to curb the pandemic.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!