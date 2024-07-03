Kota Factory Season 3 OTT Verdict (Week 2): Jitu Bhaiya Fails To Touch His Own Panchayat S3

Jitendra Kumar last week arrived with everyone’s favorite Jitu Bhaiya in the third season of Kota Factory 3 that arrived on Netflix and made us all emotional with the climax. However, the show, did not generate views as it was expected, since it has been loved by Gen-Z.

Kota Factory Week 2 OTT Verdict

In the second week, Kota Factory season 3 made a further drop in terms of viewership, bringing only 1.1 million views on Netflix against 4.7 million viewing hours. In fact, the global rank on the Netflix top 10 charts also dropped from rank 7 to rank 8.

In two weeks, the academic web series has garnered only 2.4 million views. However, it must be taken into consideration that Kota Factory has only 5 episodes compared to other web series who have 8 – 10 episodes per season.

Despite the difference in the number of episodes, Kota Factory Season 3’s number of views is too low when compared to Jitendra Kumar’s other much-loved web series, Panchayat Season 3, which streams on Amazon Prime India.

Panchayat 3 Two Week Total

In two weeks, Panchayat season 3, starring Jitendra Kumar, garnered 700% higher views than Kota Factory 3. The social dramedy, also starring Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and others, garnered 20.8 million views in two weeks – a 12 million debut, followed by 8.8 million views in week 2, according to an Ormax report.

Lower Than Other TVF Show!

When it comes to comparison, Kota Factory season 3 in two weeks registered only 2.4 million views, much less than other TVF show Gullak season 4 streaming on Sony Liv, that registered 4.4 million views in its debut week.

All Seasons Trending in India

However, things might grow for Kota Factory season 3 in the upcoming weeks since all three seasons are trending on Netflix’s top 10 in India at the top 3 spots!

