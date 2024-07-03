Junaid Khan’s debut in the film industry with Maharaj is rising the ladder of success amidst good word of mouth and mostly without any help by Aamir Khan! The star kid made a promising debut, which is streaming on Netflix, and despite a very hushed debut last week, the film is making the right kind of noise.

Maharaj OTT Verdict Week 2

In the second week, the social drama also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari, and Shalini Sinha has made an entry to the global top 10 charts of Netflix, and the film is trending at number 2 globally with a whopping 5.3 million views with 11.5 million viewing hours.

Maharaj, in the first week, registered less than 1.1 million views since it could not secure a spot in Netflix’s top 10 global charts. Blame it on the hushed debut of the film of the delayed release. However, it has redeemed its glory in week 2.

430% Jump

In week 2, Junaid Khan’s court-room drama has taken a more than 430% jump in terms of views. While it registered less than 1.1 million views in week 1, it took a massive leap in week 2, bringing 5.3 million views. Since the views for the first week have not been released by Netflix, it is difficult to club down on the total, but it might be anywhere close to 6 million.

Fails To Beat Laapataa Ladies

Maharaj, however failed to beat Kiran Rao‘s Laapataa Ladies’ performance on Netflix. The film, in two weeks, earned a whopping 7.8 million views. In fact, even in the second week, it garnered 5.6 million views, a little higher than Maharaj. However, the jump from week 1 to week 2 is definitely higher for Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan’s debut film.

Maharaj Ruling At #1

Maharaj has made great strides in terms of viewership on OTT, with Asia and GCC countries taking the biggest slice of the pie as it reigns at #1 in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Maldives while entering the top 10 in Bahrain, Kuwait, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. In the African continents, the film holds #1 in Mauritius and also in Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, and Réunion. In South America, the film is trending in Guadeloupe and Trinidad and Tobago, while in Europe, the film is trending in Luxembourg.

About Maharaj

Based on the 1862 court case known as ‘The Maharaj Libel Case’ in Bombay, ‘Maharaj’ has only cemented Siddharth P. Malhotra’s talent in crafting cinema that is not only thought-provoking but also socially relevant.

