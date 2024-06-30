While the debutant Junaid Khan takes on the role of Karsandas Mulji, a courageous journalist, in Maharaj, the seasoned actor Jaideep Ahlawat brings the character of Jadunath Maharaj, a.k.a. JJ, to life. Karsandas, an advocate for women’s rights, locks horns with religious leader JJ, who exploits women in the name of worship. The Netflix film, based on the famous 1862 Maharaj libel case, has received much praise from the audience.

Junaid Khan’s film also landed in controversy when several Hindu religious bodies opposed its release. However, Maharaj saw the light of the day on June 21. If you liked the high-voltage courtroom drama on Netflix, here are 10 thematically similar dramas to add to your watchlist.

Aitraaz (2004)

Abbas-Mustan’s romantic thriller Aitraaz revolves around the lives of the married couple, Raj Malhotra and Priya Malhotra, played by Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor, respectively. Their lives take a turn when Raj’s ex-girlfriend Sonia (Priyanka Chopra) accuses him of sexual harrassment and attempted rape. The film then showcases the legal battle that follows, which Raj’s wife Priya takes up as his lawyer.

Veer Zaara (2004)

Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer Veer Zaara is a cult classic that tells the story of two lovers from across the border. Veer (Shah Rukh Khan) is an Air Force pilot who falls in love with Zaara (Preity Zinta), a Pakistani woman. The story unfurls when Saamiya Siddiqui (Rani Mukerji) takes up the case of prisoner no. 786 Rajesh Rathore, who did not speak for the past 22 years. However, when Saamiya calls him by his real name, Veer narrates his entire story about how he was arrested by the Pakistani authorities.

OMG-Oh My God! (2012) and OMG 2 (2023)

In recent times, satirical comedies OMG-Oh My God and its sequel, OMG 2, have highlighted the issues of spiritual beliefs and physical needs, respectively. In the 2012 film, a shopkeeper Kanji Lalji Mehta, played by Paresh Rawal, knocks on the door of the courts when his shop gets destroyed by an earthquake, and the insurance company rejects his claim labeling it as “an act of God”. Meanwhile, in its sequel, a distraught father, Kanti Sharan Mudgal, played by Pankaj Tripathi, fights in the court of law so that sex education can be made mandatory at schools.

Shahid (2012)

Hansal Mehta’s Shahid is based on the life of the human rights lawyer Shahid Azmi, played by Rajkummar Rao. The film tells the story of Azmi when he and his family were left terrorized after the Bombay riots, which led him to join a terror organization. A disillusioned Shahid returns to Mumbai only to be arrested by the police. After his release from jail, he pursued law and became a lawyer, who would defend Muslims accused under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA). Despite facing criticism, he continued his work until meeting his tragic end.

Jolly LLB (2013) and Jolly LLB 2 (2017)

Jolly LLB revolves around the life of a struggling advocate, Jagdish Tyagi, played by Arshad Warsi. His life takes a turn when he files a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) against a powerful and corrupt lawyer, Tejinder Rajpal, played by Boman Irani. In its sequel, Akshay Kumar portrays Jagdishwar Jolly Mishra, who is desperate for money and deceives a widowed woman for it. When she gets to know about the fraud, she commits suicide, leaving Jolly feel guilty. He then discovers that the widowed woman’s husband was killed in a fake encounter. This led Jolly to go up against one of the most powerful lawyers in Lucknow to bring justice to the deceased.

Pink (2016)

“No means no,” a phrase that became popular after the Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink was released in 2016. The film revolves around the lives of three women, who were accused of a crime that they did not commit. When Minal (Taapsee) is assaulted, she hits her perpetrator in defense, which leads to a legal battle where societal norms and victim-blaming are challenged. A retired lawyer Deepak Sehgal (Amitabh Bachchan), decides to represent them in court, who in the end, emphasizes the importance of consent and speaks against societal stereotypes against women.

Mulk (2018)

Mulk talks about the issue of discrimination on the basis of religion. The film revolves around the family of Murad Ali Mohammed, whose son Shahid gets involved in a terrorist attack. This leads the family to be socially shunned, and labeled as terrorists. Murad’s daughter-in-law, Aarti (Taapsee Pannu), takes up their case and fights against Public Prosecutor Santosh Anand (Ashutosh Rana) to prove her in-laws’ innocence.

Section 375: Marzi ya Zabardasti? (2019)

Richa Chadha and Akshay Khanna starrer film revolves around a case filed under section 375 of the IPC. The story begins when Rohan Khurana (Rahul Bhat), a film director, is accused of rape by his assistant costume designer Anjali Dangle (Meera Chopra). An experienced lawyer Tarun Saluja (Akshay Khanna) defends Rohan in the court, while Hiral Gandhi (Richa Chadha) represents Anjali. Tarun exposes inconsistencies and hidden facts in the case, suggesting Anjali’s plan for revenge for her emotional turmoil. Meanwhile, Hiral leaves no stone unturned in proving that a non-consensual sexual encounter is rape.

Jai Bhim (2021)

Suriya’s film Jai Bhim exposes the discrimination faced by marginalized communities in India. The film is based on the 1993 Cuddalore incident, which involved a legal case fought by Justice K. Chandru. The film follows the story of an Irula tribesman, Rajakannu, who was falsely accused of theft at a wealthy man’s house. Chandru files a habeas corpus case, revealing police perjury and coercion. The righteous lawyer fights against several powerful men to get justice.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (2023)

Manoj Bajpayee’s Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is inspired by true events. The Apoorv Singh Karki directorial is based on the infamous trial of the spiritual leader Asaram Bapu for the rape of a minor. Bajpayee, who plays the role of a session court lawyer P.C. Solanki, goes to every length to pursue justice for a minor girl victimized by a self-proclaimed godman. He fights against all odds to prove the truth.

