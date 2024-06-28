Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s Sharmajee Ki Beti: Cast, Plot, All Other Details You Need To Know

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana worked in a variety of fields before embarking on her career as a writer and director. Before moving into corporate environments, she spent ten years in theater, where she was the programming director for Big FM. She also offered lectures at several institutes in Mumbai. Her 2017 feature debut, Toffee, earned positive reviews and was screened at several film festivals.

Later, she directed two pieces for anthologies, Feels Like Ishq (2021) and Zindagi InShort: Pinni (2020). Tahira has now made her feature film debut with Sharmajee Ki Beti. It centers on the lives of five women in a big city. The movie promises an emotional story based on real-life events.

What’s the storyline of the film?

Sharmajee Ki Beti follows the lives of five Sharma women. Best friends Swati and Gurveen are heading into adolescence and trying to figure out who they are. Swati’s mother, Jyoti, puts in a lot of effort as a tutor and is occasionally too busy for her daughter, which leads to a lot of arguments.

Kiran, Gurveen’s mother, moved from Patiala with her husband missing, and now she lives alone. Their neighbor Tanvi is very good at cricket but her lover says she’s not feminine enough. The video shows their life’s turning points and points of connection as their stories come together.

Cast of Sharmajee Ki Beti

Sakshi Tanwar plays Jyoti Sharma in the film, and Vanshika Taparia portrays her daughter Swati. Divya Dutta plays Kiran Sharma, while Arista Mehta portrays Gurveen. Saiyami Kher portrays Tanvi Sharma, an aspiring cricketer.

The supporting cast includes Parvin Dabas, Sharib Hashmi, Ravjeet Singh, Sushant Ghadge, Tripti Sahu, Guneet Wahan, Nazneen Madan, Vinayak Ketkar, Manuj Bhaskar, Subhasis Chakraborty, Tasneem Ali, Anjali Joshi, Lovekkush Kundu, and others.

