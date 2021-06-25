“Feels Like Ishq”, an anthology of six romantic stories toplined by Radhika Madan and Amol Parashar, will drop digitally next month.

The series also features Kajol Chug, Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani, Rohit Saraf, Saba Azad, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Khan, Neeraj Madhav, Tanya Maniktala and Skand Thakur.

The stories are directed by Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Anand Tiwari, Danish Aslam, Jaydeep Sarkar, Sachin Kundalkar and Devrath Sagar.

Feels Like Ishq is set to release on Netflix on July 23.

Talking about Radhika Madan, the actress recently set the temperature soaring when she shared a mid-shot pool picture while wearing a red beachwear attire and designer shades. The actress captioned the pic, “Not in Maldives,” a clarification that she wasn’t in the island nation as many other Bollywood stars.

Radhika was recently in Delhi spending time with her family. She had even celebrated the festival of Ashtami with her family after years. Sharing a pic wherein she is seen holding poori-chana, she wrote, “Celebrated Ashtmi at home after years! Don’t know how many years. #countingtheBlessing.”

