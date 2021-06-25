'Ravi Bhatia On His Upcoming Movie 'The Conversation': "It Is Not A Simple Love Triangle..."

Actor Ravi Bhatia who is currently seen in the web series, “Shukla: The Tiger”, is fortunate to have got the opportunity to work in all three mediums — television, films and OTT.

While “Shukla: The Tiger” has won him new fans on OTT, the actor has been part of television shows such as “Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se” and “Ishq Subhan Allah, and now has the film “The Conversion” in the pipeline.

“As an actor, I feel blessed to explore and act on all the three platforms, be it TV screen, digital or Bollywood. I have got an opportunity to connect and entertain my audience in each of them. I feel it is the dream of every artiste and all of us seek such opportunities,” Ravi Bhatia tells IANS.

Ravi Bhatia’s upcoming film “The Conversation”, is directed by Vinod Tiwari and is a story that features a love triangle.

Talking about the film, the actor says: “It is not a simple love triangle that we have seen earlier, but I can assure my audience that they will enjoy watching a new story that sensitively explores the dilemma of religious conversions that happen during Indian love marriages.”

Besides this, Ravi Bhatia will also be seen in the web series “Margaon: The Closed File”, which also stars veteran actress Zeenat Aman.

