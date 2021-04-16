Actress Radhika Madan’s Instagram post on Thursday gives fans a reason to beat the heat. In the mid-shot pool picture, the Angrezi Medium actress oozes oomph in red beachwear and designer shades.

Advertisement

“Not in Maldives,” Radhika write as caption.

Advertisement

The witty caption, of course, refers to the fact that many stars have been posting beachside pictures from Maldives in the recent months.

Check out the post shared by Radhika Madan below:

Radhika had recently informed fans that she was going home to Delhi to spend time with family.

In the video, she is at the airport carrying her luggage, when she suddenly decides to stop and moonwalk, leaving her followers entertained.

The Angrezi Medium actress captioned the Instagram post, uploaded on Tuesday as: “Lo Chali main #enroutehome #airportdiaries”.

On the work front, Radhika Madan will soon be seen in the film Shiddat.

Must Read: When Kareena Kapoor Khan Said Rakesh Roshan Only Cared About Hrithik Roshan’s Perfect Debut After Being Thrown Out Of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube