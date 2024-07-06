Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are truly celebrating their union in a never-seen-before style. The pre-wedding rituals began in Jamnagar, and celebrities flew to Italy for the second leg. The sangeet ceremony took place in Mumbai last night, and Justin Bieber performed on the special occasion. Scroll below for the top highlights!

It was a star-studded affair, and celebrities close to the Ambanis joined in the celebrations. Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, Mahendra Singh Dhoni with his wife Sakshi, were among others present at the grand event.

Here are our favorite moments from the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant sangeet ceremony:

Orry vibing with Justin Bieber

Orry Awatramani, aka Orry, is a celeb favorite! From Janhvi Kapoor to Suhana Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, she’s often seen posing and dancing with our favorite stars. A video is going viral where Orry could be seen crooning to the blockbuster track Where Are You Now with Justin Bieber.

Orry, indeed, is the lucky one.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber performed many of his hit tracks, including Baby, Peaches, Love Yourself, and Boyfriend.

Om Shanti Om special by the Ambanis!

Witnessing the well-knit bond of Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, and the other family members is heartwarming. The entire fam-jam entertained attendees with a special performance on Shah Rukh Khan‘s Om Shanti Om. Take a look at it below:

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy oozing oomph in sarees!

Bollywood divas put their best fashion foot forward at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s sangeet ceremony last night. But we couldn’t get our eyes off best friends, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy, who sizzled in shimmery golden and brown sarees, respectively.

For anyone looking for inspiration this upcoming wedding season, here are your fashion notes:

The other special moments of the night included Salman Khan grooving to Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai from Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor making the crowd hoot with their stunning performances on Show Me The Thumka.

