In its fifth weekend, Munjya did well to collect 2.25 crores at the box office. It had seemed that the film is through with its run at the box office, especially with Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) doing quite well and Kill as the new release. However it seems that the film still has audiences interested in it and that’s reflecting in day on day collections.

Munjya sustained well on Friday with 40 lakhs being collected, but it was Saturday when it came on its own and ended up doubling the collections to 80 lakhs. That really helped set the momentum for the film because a jump like this is really good when that happens in the fifth weekend. Furthermore, even Sunday was quite good with the 1 crore mark being crossed all over again, something that didn’t seem possible at the close of the fourth week. The actual numbers came to 1.05 crore and that’s quite good.

The horror comedy has now collected 104.31 crores and with more steam left in it, one now waits to see if Munjya can somehow stretch to even 110 crores. Earlier, the lifetime seemed to be in the vicinity of 105 crores but now that mark will be crossed by the close of fifth week itself.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

