Besides his good looks and tremendous acting chops, Shah Rukh Khan is widely praised for his witty responses. He often conducts ‘AMA’ sessions on his Twitter and leaves us in splits with his sense of humor. Do you know SRK once shut down a reporter questioning the originality of Ra.One and accusing it of copying scenes from Batman Begins? Scroll below for a throwback scoop.

Ra.One was directed by Anubhav Sinha and backed by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment. SRK starred in a dual role alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahana Goswami, Tom Wu, Dalip Tahil, and Satish Shah. The superhero film marked a stepping stone in the evolution of Indian cinema. The risk did pay off as it minted 118 crores in its lifetime and turned out to be a plus affair at the box office.

At a media conference of Ra.One, a reporter questioned the originality of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, pointing out scenes similar to Batman Begins and some ‘German ad.’ Reacting to the same, SRK slammed, “Are yaar, kisiko kuch bhi bolne do. This is one of its kind, and I say this out of 20 years of my experience in Indian cinema, having got so much. I don’t know the fate of the film, I don’t know how many people will like it, but this is genuinely a very special film. It is important that Indian films go forward.”

Shah Rukh Khan got brutal as he continued, “Humlog jo hai ye chichori baaton ke andar… kidhar se copy kia.. Batman, Batman ki… It’s a new genre and we should respect it.”

SRK then schooled the reporter and asked her not to belittle films that are trying to evolve Indian cinema. He also mentioned how viewers otherwise complain that every other film being made is the same!

Take a look at the viral video below:

never mess with Emperor Khan 😌🤌

the way he handles media 🔥#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/ffD1kP33vx — Renu (@srkvibe) January 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in King, alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. He also has Jawan sequel, Pathaan 2, and Tiger vs Pathaan, among others, in the pipeline.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: 5 Unmissable Moments From Ambani Wedding: Anant Gifts 2 Crore Watch To Shah Rukh Khan & Close Friends, ‘Emotional’ Aishwarya Rai Hugs Deepika Padukone & More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News