The Bold & The Beautiful’s headstrong matriarch Stephanie Forrester, portrayed by the brilliant Susan Flannery, shocked fans when she announced her exit from the show. Flannery was part of the main cast for 25 years until her character, Stephanie Forrester, was killed off in 2012. Her decision to leave startled fans as Ronn Moss, who played her son Ridge Forrester, had also announced his departure.

For years, Susan Flannery withheld the reason for her exit, often claiming it was time for her to leave the show in pursuit of other opportunities. In a 2017 TV insider interview, The Bold & The Beautiful alum said, “I had a great run and a wonderful time, but there’s still time to go. And when you go, it’s over. You don’t look back.”

However in a 2014 interview with a French publication, her co-star Hunter Tylo, who played Taylor Hayes, said Susan Flannery was “unhappy and disappointed” over the show’s exit.

Tylo revealed Flannery left the show over a contract dispute. When asked about Susan Flannery’s abrupt exit, Tylo recalled, “She told me that she wanted to leave because the negotiations on her contract were not going well.”

Tylo said she was surprised by Fannery’s exit, adding, “Honestly, I thought it was going to work out. I didn’t see how they were going to let Ronn and Susan go at the same time!”

Tylo said Flannery left the show “unhappy and disappointed.” Tylo said before leaving, “Susan told me: “They won’t have me. I asked them to kill my character.”

After departing the show, Flannery moved on to directing. Flannery, who told TV Line that she has not missed the daytime drama since her exit, said she will only return to acting if an opportunity arises on primetime television.

