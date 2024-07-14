The Bold & The Beautiful's Ronn Moss' Playboy Playmate Wife Got Into Physical Altercation With Hunter Tylo: "We Were On The Floor Fighting"

For more than 30 years, Hunter Tylo, aka Taylor Hayes, and Ronn Moss, aka Ridge, on “The Bold and the Beautiful” have played with viewers’ hearts with their indecisive love story. Ronn Moss’ Ridge Forrester ping-ponged between Taylor and Brooke Logan, aka Katherine Kelly Lang, prompting the two leading ladies of Beverly Hills to rival for the TV hunk’s affections.

While Ronn Moss’s on-screen character Ridge Forrester struggled with his feelings for the two ladies, the original actor’s Hunter Tylo and Ronn Moss reportedly had instant chemistry when Tylo was hired for the soap in 1990. In a 2014 interview with Telesatr, Hunter Tylo revealed their chemistry spilled over off-screen for just a brief time.

The two Bold and Beautiful stars reportedly had a brief affair after they split from their respective partners in 2005. However, they reportedly decided to part ways because they worked on the same series and didn’t want to be entangled in a messy situation.

In the Telestar interview, Tylo also stated that their brief affair led to her physical altercation with Ronn Moss’ second wife, Playboy playmate Devin Devasquez, who he started dating right after he broke up with Tylo.

Tylo revealed in 2007, after a meeting with the fan club, Moss, who was Ronn, was organizing a party and invited her to his house. However, Moss’ wife Devin was allegedly unhappy that Tylo was at their home. Tylo said, “Over the course of the evening, things got worse between Devin and me.”

Tylo said after Ronn Moss’ wife threw her jacket at her to force her to leave the house, she “fell into their garage with my head on the ground.”

Tylo added, “I saw red. I came back into the kitchen, and we were on the floor fighting and pulling each other’s hair. I regret everything that happened.”

The next day, Ron Moss allegedly called Hunter Tylo, saying they couldn’t maintain a close friendship.

