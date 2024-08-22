Friends star Matthew Perry’s sudden death left everyone in tears last year. He was loved as Chandler Bing and was very relatable to many. The show began in 1994, and it changed everyone’s lives who was on the show. It is a classic sitcom that ran for ten seasons, and people still watch it on re-runs. However, the late actor was not very thrilled about the fame the sitcom had brought to his life. Keep scrolling for more.

The show revolved around six friends and their lives. The ensemble cast consisted of Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Le Blanc, Courteney Cox, and Perry. The cast became a close-knit family and stayed friends even after the show ended. Last year, the actor was found dead in his Pacific Palisades home’s pool, which left his co-stars shattered.

The show Friends became a cultural phenomenon, and Matthew Perry and his Chandler Bing icons like the rest of the actors and their respective characters. They skyrocketed to fame during and after the show, but Perry was not too fond of the popularity it brought to him, as he found it hard to move past the show’s legacy. He even once admitted to not wanting to be a part of a Friends reboot. In an interview with Variety, the actor opened up about it and said, “I have this recurring nightmare—I’m not kidding about this. When I’m asleep, I have this nightmare that we do Friends again and nobody cares.”

Matthew Perry continued, “We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it. So if anybody asks me, I’m gonna say no.”

The Friends star further explained, “The thing is, we ended on such a high. We can’t beat it. Why would we go and do it again?” It seems Matthew Perry did not even want to try to recreate the classic.

According to reports, Matthew Perry died due to the acute effects of ketamine. He passed away on October 28, 2023, at 54 years.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Longlegs OTT Release Date: Nicolas Cage & Maika Monroe’s $100 Million Worth Horror Thriller Is Reportedly Arriving On Digital Platforms – Here’s How & Where To Watch It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News