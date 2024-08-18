Before Deadpool and Wolverine teamed up for a blockbuster film, Hugh Jackman almost appeared as the clawed mutant alongside Peter Parker in the first Spider-Man film in 2002. In a 2013 interview with Huff Post, Jackman revealed the trivial reason his cameo didn’t make it to the first Spider-Man film.

Before starring alongside Deadpool, Hugh Jackman desperately sought a crossover with multiple Marvel superheroes, including Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man. In 2013, Hugh Jackman gave numerous interviews in which he talked about how he wanted Wolverine to explore other superhero universes. However, at the time, the studio rights made it impossible for Jackman to star in the Disney/Marvel films. However, in 2019, Disney’s acquisition of Fox made it possible for Hugh Jckman’s Wolverine to debut in Disney’s MCU.

While Jackman’s dream to star alongside the MCU’s Avengers was a distinct possibility in 2013, he did reveal he came close to appearing in Sony’s Spider-Man in 2002. In an interview with Huff Post, Jackman revealed he was set to cameo as Wolverine in 2002’s Spider-Man. Hugh Jackman said that at the time, the studio tried to get him to come in and do something in the very first Spider-Man film.

However, Hugh Jackman said the cameo was reportedly cut after “they couldn’t find the suit.” The Wolverine star added, “The suit was stuck in something. And so when they were in New York when I was there, we couldn’t get it together.”

Hugh Jackman revealed that it was current MCU president Kevin Feige’s idea for Wolverine to make a cameo in the first Spider-Man film, for which Feige was the executive in charge of production.

