Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Roll, had quite an eventful life. He was a heartthrob, global crush, a phenomenal artist and an enigmatic personality. Apart from his career, his personal life was also quite mysterious. He married Priscilla Presley, a ten year old younger woman, and their married life crated quite a buzz. While their whirlwind romance started when the lady was only 14 years old, their chemistry sizzled after they had a baby. Scroll on to learn more.

For the unversed, Elvis and Priscilla met in 1959, but waited eight years before getting married in 1967. While they had a passionate relationship at the beginning, it all fizzled out when they had a child.

Priscilla Presley shares details about her marriage in her memoir Elvis and Me, and later, it was backed up with Elvis Presley’s bodyguard Sonny West in his book Elvis: Still Taking Care of Business. In the memoir, Priscilla shared that they did not have s*x for a long time but did other things to satisfy each other. “For the last time, I begged him to consummate our love. It would have been so easy for him. I was young, vulnerable, desperately in love, and he could have taken complete advantage of me. But he quietly said, ‘No. Someday we will, Priscilla, but not now. You’re just too young,’” she said.

She further added, “Ordinary thrills sometimes were not enough for Elvis, especially when he was under the influence of powerful drugs.” Priscilla Presley said that while their relationship was quite passionate initially, she feared it would change once she conceived. “[Elvis] had mentioned to me before we were married that he had never been able to make love to a woman who had a child.” Interestingly, the couple was blessed with a child precisely nine months after their wedding. Soon after that, Pris said, “I [was] beginning to doubt my own s*xuality as a woman. My physical and emotional needs were unfulfilled.”

Sonny West said the same thing, adding, “It didn’t come easy for Elvis to be a committed husband. Elvis viewed her as a mother first and a wife second, and he had hang-ups about making love with her. [Gladys] gave him so much love and attention when he was growing up that he came to put all mothers on a special pedestal. The idea of s*x with a mother was, to Elvis, out of the question.”

Did you know this fact about Elvis Presley’s life? To learn more such interesting stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

