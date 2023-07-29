Sofia Vergara is one of the most desirable women in Hollywood, who started her career as a model but later shifted to being an actress, and she now judges America’s Got Talent. Sofia is now all over the news for her recent divorce news from her husband, Joe Manganiello. But before that, she married Joe Gonzalez in the 90s, which lasted only for two years.

After parting ways with Joe Gonzalez, she was linked with many men. And once, in an interview, Sofia revealed the same. But, her s*x life had taken a back seat after becoming a single parent. Scroll ahead to read more about it.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Gonzalez were in a lot of love and even exchanged vows in 1991 when she was just 18 years old. She was a thriving model back then. However, after she conceived her first baby boy at the age of 19, her marriage slowly lost its spark leading to a divorce in 1993. Once in an interview with Cosmopolitan, when Sofia was asked whether she was high-maintenance in bed, the actress revealed, “No one can be a s*x kitten every day, and anyone who tells you that is lying. But I do wear negligees and Japanese silk robes.”

Revealing further how her s*x life had taken a back seat being a mother as she couldn’t bring men to her place and only had to meet them at hotels, Sofia Vergara mentioned, “For a long time, I lived alone with my son and only saw my boyfriends in a hotel. So at home, I slept in old tee shirts. I realized when I moved in with Nick that I couldn’t do that. Now, I only keep nice pajamas around, because whatever is there, I’m going to wear.”

Then, in 2015, the Modern Family actress found her perfect match in Joe Manganiello, but unfortunately, that didn’t last till the end, and in 2023, they announced their divorce.

Well, did you know about Sofia Vergara’s first marriage? Let us know.

