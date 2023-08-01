Tom Cruise has finally got his first ever 100 crore nett earner at the Indian box office in the form of Mission: Impossible 7, which is originally titled ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’. After a strong opening week, the film dropped more than expected during weekdays but has been witnessing solid jumps on weekends. As a result, it has emerged as a clean ‘Hit’!

In India, the ongoing season has been really good, with back-to-back successes. After Fast X, Tom Cruise‘s latest release was highly awaited here, and it did fetch solid numbers. While the overall global performance has been underwhelming, in India, the film is a huge success and has already crossed a profit of 100%.

As per the last collection update, Mission: Impossible 7 earned 109.50 crores* nett at the Indian box office. Here, the valuation of theatrical rights (Indian cost) is about 50 crores. If we remove this cost from the collection, the return of the film stands at 59.50 crores. By using the ‘ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%’ formula, it is seen that the Tom Cruise starrer has made a profit of 119%.

With returns of 119%, Mission: Impossible 7 has got a ‘Hit’ verdict in Koimoi’s Box Office Verdicts 2023.

Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible 7 is already the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India in 2023. It has surpassed Fast X’s 108.83 crores. It will be soon surpassed by Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer, which is earning huge in the Indian market despite being in a clash with Barbie and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s presence in theatres.

