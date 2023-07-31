Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One may not be playing at IMAX screens or some of the other premium screens that have been taken over by Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Oppenheimer. Still, it’s enjoying its own good run at the theatres. The film is in its third week and still collections are quite good, which shows how well this action entertainer has been accepted so very well by the audiences.

In fact the good thing that has happened with the film is that it has found an audience in the B as well as C centres too, given the action theme that it carries. Earlier it was Fast X which did so very well and now Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is doing even better with collections going past its lifetime.

While Fast X stood at 108.83 crores, the Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has already reached 109.50 crores*, courtesy 2 crores* more that were added to its total on Sunday.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has now set itself well and with no new major release, either from Bollywood or Bollywood, for next 11 days till Gadar 2 and OMG 2 arrive on 11th August, it’s going to be an action packed outing in theatres with a stable count of screens and shows reserved for it. Hit.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

