There have been quite a few times when Matthew Perry got caught in controversies over some of his statements about his career or the actors he had been associated with. However, the actor once got called out for matching with a 19-year-old TikToker on a dating app and making her feel ‘uncomfortable’. Read on to know more about the incident!

Matthew, who shot to fame as Chandler Bing after portraying the character for over ten seasons in Friends, is one of the big names in Hollywood. His charismatic charm, his punny jokes, his dialogue delivery – everything has always been loved by the audience. But this one time, he got massively slammed for trying to date a girl of her daughter’s (if there was any) age.

Back in 2021, Matthew Perry had stirred up the internet when a 19-year-old TikToker shared videos and blasted truth bombs about the actor, making her feel uncomfortable if not asked for s*xual pleasures after getting matched on a dating app, Raya. In an interview with Page Six, the girl named Kate Haralson said, “A lot of people were saying I’m a bully and mean for posting this, and it made me feel kind of bad, but at the same time, I feel like a lot of guys in Hollywood are talking to all these young girls and it’s something that I think a lot of people should be aware of.”

Haralson further claimed that Perry had asked and insisted to move to FaceTime from chatting “almost immediately”. Even though the girl was not into ‘older men’, she had thought “this would be funny.” Even though Perry didn’t ask for any s*xual pleasures, when he tried to discuss their huge age gap, it had left the girl with a weird feeling.

Kate Haralson added, “It kind of felt weird talking to someone my dad’s age and it just felt not right, especially when he knew how young I was.” She further claimed, “I don’t think he minded that.” She even mentioned once Matthew asked, “Am I as old as your dad?” And that was very weird for her.

Kate Haralson used to work as a celebrity assistant and revealed that she had never met the Friends actor in real life. Although the actor had wanted to and once said, “Maybe one day you can get a COVID test and come over.”

Well, now she has deleted the post, and Matthew Perry’s rep never confirmed any of the reports. Not only him, but Ben Affleck was also once slammed over the same reason.

