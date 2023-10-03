Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp are among the most celebrated stars in the entertainment industry and well-known names globally. The two have individually brought many characters to life with sheer brilliance but did not share the screen space in many movies except the 2010 action thriller The Tourist. While the movie was a successful one, it was difficult for Angie to shoot with the Hollywood star, and the reason was his bad breath.

The Tourist saw Depp’s Frank, an American, flying to Italy to get over his feelings. There, he meets Angie’s Elise, a fugitive on a train who uses him as a decoy to help her evade both mobsters and the police. Throughout the action thriller, the two are packed in some steamy romance.

Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp’s pairing up created quite a stir among the fans as they wanted to see the two stars share the screen. They had some on-screen chemistry, but things were different off-screen. Once, as per ScreenRant, a report said that Depp had bad breath and that the Eternals star found it challenging to shoot kissing scenes with him.

As a result, Angelina Jolie even asked the Pirates Of The Caribbean star to rinse his mouth with a mouthwash before the intimate scenes. She even reportedly offered him some mint ahead of the shoot.

As per another report, an insider once revealed that Johnny Depp does not show up all “shiny and clean” on the sets of his movies. The source said, “When Johnny shows up for work or travel, he’s usually in bad shape. He’ll be a total expert if he shows up for work on set, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be shiny and clean.” “His hair, makeup, and costume teams are in charge of his movie looks. In person, he’s quite a character.”

Well, despite the difficulties, Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp did bond well on the sets of The Tourist. At that time, the former was dating her now ex-husband Brad Pitt. They tied the knot in 2014, and later the Maleficent star filed for divorce in 2016.

