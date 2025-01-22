The finale of RHONY season 15 featured an explosive fight which revealed lies and deception by Brynn Whitfield. This led to the cast members turning against her. Here’s what exactly happened during the dramatic episode.

Brynn Whitfield & Ubah Hassan’s Explosive Fight

In the episode, Brynn claimed that Ubah Hassan called her a wh*re even though she knew the former had faced sexual assault in her life. She said, “I’m in support groups trying to deal with sh*t that happened to me. You want to go there? And Ubah knows this. Ubah knows this,” almost teary.

She claimed that before BravoCon, she called Ubah and told her about the horror she underwent. In her confessional, Brynn stated, “I’m still dealing with something, so I don’t want any f*cking low blows that aren’t true.” She said that she still woke up in the middle of the night and couldn’t breathe.

Jessel Taank later confronted Ubah about the situation leaving the latter shocked with the allegations. The former said, “You can just see on Ubah’s face that she was completely blindsided. Sai de Silva said she found Ubah crying in her room after Jessel told her about Brynn Whitfield’s shocking accusation.

An emotional Ubah cried out, “I almost went mental. I just want Brynn to tell me when she told me that, so I can remember before I deny.” Jenna Lyons said that Ubah tried to explain she did not know that Brynn was assaulted. “May Allah, strike me down and kill my firstborn if I did this,” Ubah allegedly said, as per Racquel which made the cast question if Brynn was lying.

“No one would ever say something like that if they weren’t telling the truth,” she felt. Brynn claimed she was ranting about life when she revealed the horror she underwent in her conversation with Ubah. “I was hysterical. So I don’t know if Ubah remembered, but in my mind, she knew,” she claimed.

RHONY Cast Find Out Brynn Whitfield Was Lying

Ubah then left the villa and spent the night in a hotel nearby, too shocked and overwhelmed to stay in the same place. Erin Lichy couldn’t believe it when she heard Brynn say, “Come to think of it, maybe she didn’t clock it.”

The former stated, “Everything I thought about Brynn changed for me in that moment, immediately,” referring to her opinion about her co-star.

“Clocking something like that, versus accusing her of knowing, are two different things,” Sai said as the cast members understood Brynn had in fact lied and they wouldn’t have found out if Ubah hadn’t revealed that she did not know anything about it. “Her story it’s not lining up. I checked out within a couple of minutes, because I realized she was lying,” said Racquel.

