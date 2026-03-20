Seeking the most popular post-apocalyptic films that contain a hint of survival, horror, and high-stakes drama? A touching narrative and memorable acting are what we call a curated list of 10 Must-Watch Movies—the virus epidemics, the silent worlds, and the zombie mayhem—to ensure you obtain the most suitable definition of this genre.

1. Mad Max: Fury Road

Cast: Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron.

Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron. Director: George Miller

George Miller IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Release Date : May 15, 2015

: May 15, 2015 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Plot: The story takes place in a wasteland strewn with wreckage. Max goes with Furiosa to escape a tyrant on the way to save the lives of enslaved females in a Xenexy garbage dump. The movie is an endless high-octane pursuit.

2. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Cast: Gary Oldman, Keri Russell, Andy Serkis

Gary Oldman, Keri Russell, Andy Serkis Director: Matt Reeves

Matt Reeves IMDb Rating : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Release Date : July 11, 2014

: July 11, 2014 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The film is about Caesar (a genetically enhanced ape) spearheading a revolution against human beings. It discusses power, existence, and co-existence.

3. Train to Busan

Cast: Gong Yoo, Ma Dong-seok

Gong Yoo, Ma Dong-seok Director: Yeon Sang-ho

Yeon Sang-ho IMDb Rating : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Release Date : July 22, 2016

: July 22, 2016 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Plot: Seok-woo boards a train to Busan together with his daughter Su-an when a sudden zombie outbreak erupts onboard. He joins Sang-hwa and Seong-kyeong in order to survive as the infection spreads coach by coach. Seok-woo sacrifices himself so that Su-an and Seong-kyeong will be able to reach Busan safely.

4. A Quiet Place

Cast: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski Director: John Krasinski

John Krasinski IMDb Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Release Date : April 6, 2018

: April 6, 2018 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: A family is forced to live life as silently as possible because dangerous creatures that prey on sounds are ready to kill. Even the smallest sound could be death.

5. Zombieland

Cast: Jessica Eisenberg and Emma Stone.

Jessica Eisenberg and Emma Stone. Director: Ruben Fleischer

Ruben Fleischer IMDb Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Release Date : October 2, 2009

: October 2, 2009 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV (rent), Netflix

Plot: A group of survivors exists in the hideous, zombie-ridden America with a list of insane zombie-world survival guidelines. Their friendship turns out to be their constitutive journey.

6. 28 Days Later

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Naomie Harris.

Cillian Murphy, Naomie Harris. Director: Danny Boyle

Danny Boyle IMDb Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Release Date : June 27, 2002

: June 27, 2002 Streaming On: Disney+ Hotstar

Plot: A man wakes up after a coma and realizes that London is empty after the outbreak of the virus that turned people into vicious flesh-eating animals. In this post-apocalyptic London, survival becomes a brutal challenge.

7. Dawn of the Dead

Cast: Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames, Mekhi Phifer

Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames, Mekhi Phifer Director: Zack Snyder

Zack Snyder IMDb Rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Release Date : March 19, 2004

: March 19, 2004 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: A nurse, a policeman, a young married couple, and other survivors of a global plague that is creating terrifying flesh-eating zombies go to a shopping mall to take shelter.

8. I Am Legend

Cast: Will Smith

Will Smith Director: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence IMDb Rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Release Date : December 14, 2007

: December 14, 2007 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV (rent)

Plot: A researcher survives a deadly viral outbreak in post-apocalyptic New York and desperately tries to obtain a remedy, struggling through horrifically deformed creatures. His loneliness begins to gradually influence his reason.

9. A Quiet Place: Part II

Cast: Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy

Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy Director: John Krasinski

John Krasinski IMDb Rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Release Date : May 28, 2021

: May 28, 2021 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV (rent)

Plot: The Abbott family leaves their house and discovers new survivors, only to face new dangers. The outside world is even more terrifying.

10. World War Z

Cast: Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt Director: Marc Forster

Marc Forster IMDb Rating : 7/10

: 7/10 Release Date : June 21, 2013

: June 21, 2013 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The former UN investigator travels across the world to discover the cause of a cutthroat pandemic in which a virus turns people into zombies. As humankind nears its final days, time is growing shorter.

From emotional survival dramas to high-octane survival thriller movies. These post-apocalyptic movies offer something that will appeal to any fan of the genre. Whether it is the chaos of Train to Busan or the silence of A Quiet Place. Each film delivers a unique take on humanity’s fight to survive the end of the world.

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