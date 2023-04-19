Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial kept social media entertained last summer. It’s all that people online discussed for the majority of the time and it is divided into two teams team Depp and Team Heard. Depp emerged out winning the multi-million dollar trial. The public defamation trial is now all set to feature on the screen as a documentary. It has been tentatively titled as Depp V Heard and taken up by BBC’s Channel 4. Scroll below to get all the details.

Depp reportedly sued for multi-million in damages but the jury found that Heard could not back her allegations against him resulting in her losing the case. The internet was filled with memes from the trial and are still there.

According to a report in Deadline, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard‘s public defamation trial will come as a three-part documentary series from BBC’s Channel 4. The report states that the documentary is tentatively titled Depp V Heard and it assures to give the first ‘in-depth’ look at the legal drama between the two stars.

The report further states that the documentary based on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s infamous trial will be produced by Bitachon 365. It will be directed by Emma Cooper. She came together for the Netflix documentary The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes. It was nominated for the BAFTA.

The Depp V Heard series will have the actual courtroom footage with news and existing footage, hence no new interviews will be involved in the case. It will be ideal for those who could not follow the high-profile trial thoroughly last year.

For the unversed, the jury found Amber Heard guilty of defamation and ruled the case in favour of Johnny Depp. He was awarded more than $10 million in his libel lawsuit against Heard.

