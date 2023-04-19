A couple of days ago, an artificial intelligence-generated track using the replicated voices of Drake and The Weeknd went viral on social. The AI-generated track – Heart on My Sleeve, reportedly references the ‘Blinding Lights’ singer’s romance with Selena Gomez. And if you want to hear it now – sorry, you can’t.

As per a recent report, the track – which was blowing up on social media and streaming platforms, has been taken down after Universal Music Group started to ban it on platforms. The track is now unavailable.

The AI-generated track put together by Ghostwriter977 on TikTok references The Weeknd’s romance with Selena Gomez and even features Metro Boomin’s signature “If Metro don’t trust you, I’mma shoot ya” producer tag. Drake and The Weeknd’s AI voices were then heard over the bass-forward beat. Before it was taken down, ‘Heart on my Sleeve’ was available on many streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal.

Commenting on the AI-generated track featuring the voices of Drake and The Weeknd – via Just Jared, Universal Music Group shared a statement with the BBC, saying that “The training of generative AI using our artists’ music (which represents both a breach of our agreements and a violation of copyright law) as well as the availability of infringing content created with generative AI on DSPs [digital service providers], begs the question as to which side of history all stakeholders in the music ecosystem want to be on: the side of artists, fans and human creative expression, or on the side of deep fakes, fraud and denying artists their due compensation.”

As per the website, Heart on My Sleeve racked up 253,900 listens from 161,100 users on Spotify and 197,000 on YouTube in two days.

