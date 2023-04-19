Shakira, the pop icon who has swooned the audiences for over a decade, is now going through a rift in her personal life. After announcing her breakup with long-time beau Gerard Pique, things have not been the same for her. In the recent development of stories, the singer moved her fleet of supercars as she had to shell out a massive sum of $1,53,55,900.

After her breakup with the Barcelona footballer, the Waka Waka hitmaker recently moved to the USA with her children, Shasha and Milan. The singer was hellbent on leaving Spain and starting a new life. However, as the singer finally moves out, her furniture and heavy musical instruments will reach her soon, and unfortunately, she can’t take her collection of luxury cars with her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report by El Tiempo, Shakira will have to shell out quite a few millions to transport her cars to Miami. The singer’s luxury cars are something that will take special arrangements during the shifting. As she currently boasts a net worth of $300 million, she owns a Mercedes Benz SI550, a Tesla Model S, an Audi Q7, and an Audi A7. A BMW X6 and a Mercedes Benz SLK 250, amongst many other cars from her collection.

After moving to the USA, the singer’s kids, Shasha and Milan, started their first day at their new school. She had to pay between $33,000 – $46,000 in school fees, as per El Tiempo. However, as per the separation agreement, Shakira will not be paying the five-figure amount alone as her ex-partner Gerard Pique will have to pay half of this amount and any other expenses related to the kids.

However, $14 million doesn’t seem like a considerable amount, as Shakira has a net worth of $300 million.

Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Shawn Mendes Pushing Camila Cabello Away Post Kissing Her Video Doesn’t Mean They’re Back Together, Insider Says “They Aren’t…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News