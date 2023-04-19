Chris Evans might be one of the hottest actors working in Hollywood right now but that does not mean the handsome hunk did not have bad days in love. During one of his latest interviews, Chris Evans, who is currently dating Alba Baptista, spilt the beans on whether he has ever been jilted by a potential lover. Read on to know what Chris Evans said.

The former Captain America has been dating Alba Baptista for more than a year. On the professional front, the actor will soon be seen in the movie Ghosted on Apple TV+ with his close friend and frequent collaborator Ana de Armas.

Speaking about if he ever got ghosted by someone, Chris Evans told People Magazine, “I feel I’ve experienced something much worse”, adding, “I think I’d prefer being ghosted because you can make up any story you want. I’ve had the slow decline in text responses, and you just know the person is pushing you aside casually.” The 41-year-old actor then spilt the beans on how he coped with the entire situation revealing, “You tell yourself a story, whatever you have to do to get by.” The MCU star in a recent interview, opened up about what he finds the most attractive quality in a partner. Chris Evans shared that he loves when a person is confident.

“Confidence. Not so much what’s on the outside, but your sense of self”, said Chris Evans, adding, “To know and love yourself and be comfortable with who we are. You can feel it when someone has it. I’m not saying I do, I hate myself, so I fooled you all.”

Speaking on what he values a lot in a relationship, Evans shared, “Vulnerability and humility. I don’t like to argue, I don’t like to raise my voice or any form of manipulation. I think declarations of love are great; I love love. I’m a bit of a sap like that. I like being sentimental, I cry pretty easily. At a good song, nice sunset, yeah, my emotions are bubbling.”

Chris Evans’ latest Ghosted streams on Apple TV+ from April 21.

