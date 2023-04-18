Chris Evans entertained the audience with his portrayal of Steve Rogers aka Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic University or the MCU for years. But he bid goodbye to it all with Avengers: Endgame, but the fans still want him back in Marvel and there were several speculations going on about it for quite some time now. Evans has finally shared his opinion on his speculated comeback in the MCU. Scroll below to get all the deets.

Evans stepped into the role of super-soldier serum-injected righteous Captain America with his 2011 solo movie. After that, he became part of the Avengers which included Iron Man, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Hulk and Thor. He took charge of them and led them with his great leadership skills in the battles. He developed a massive fan base essaying this role.

Chris Evans who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Ghosted with Ana de Armas was a guest on the show Good Morning America. There he shared his honest thoughts regarding his MCU return as Captain America again. Since the multiverse saga has opened and we have seen the concept of multiple variants, him returning alongside Anthony Mackie’s Captain America is not a farfetched thing.

Speaking to GMA Captain America star Chris Evans was asked about his return to MCU, to which he said, “Oh man, you know, as much as I would love to. That was such a special time in my life. I’m very precious with the character, That’s the problem. I’m so protective of it.” He added, “To come back, it would have to be for the right reasons, right timing. It feels a little too soon. Anthony Mackie is Captain America right now. There are other stories to tell. For now, we ended on such a good note. I would be too worried about tarnishing…”

Evans was also asked if there are any Marvel cameos in his upcoming film Ghosted, he said, “There are some cameos [in ‘Ghosted’]. That’s right. Can we give that away? I guess. Yeah, we had some old Marvel buddies back and I hate asking people for cameos. It’s the worst.”

For the unversed, before playing MCU’s Captain America Chris Evans was seen in the role of Johnny Storm aka Human Torch from the Fantastic Four in the movies. And previously speaking to Josh Horowitz, the actor showed interest in returning to MCU as the Human Torch, when given the suggestion. He said, “Yeah, I guess that’s true. I mean, I guess all bets are off. Yeah. Look, I would love it. I would love it. That would actually be an easier sell to me than coming back as Cap. You know what I mean? Cap is so precious to me. And you know, I almost don’t wanna disrupt what a beautiful experience that was. But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn’t really get his day. That was before Marvel really found its footing. So I loved that role and, you know, who knows.”

