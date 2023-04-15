The biggest question for fans across the globe for the past two years has been who the next James Bond will be. Ever since Daniel Craig decided to step down from the mantle after the release of No Time To Die, the world has been curious to know what the makers are planning for the franchise and who the next face will be. It turns out the casting process has now begun, and the casting director has now revealed some bit about the process, killing any chance Spider-Man star Tom Holland had at becoming the next 007 prodigy.

For the unversed, the makers of James Bond have been in the limelight for the very reason of knowing who takes over the job from Daniel Craig. The names in contention have been Henry Cavill, Tom Holland, and the latest and strongest contender Aaron Taylor-Johnson. But it looks like the newest update has chopped Holland’s chances.

It turns out, after several rumours and speculations, casting director Debbie McWilliams has now decided to talk about the process. She has confirmed that they have begun the casting process and that the next James Bond will not be a younger actor, specifically younger than 30. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per RadioTimes, Debbie McWilliams has revealed that the next James Bond will be an actor in his 30s and not younger than that. She revealed how in 2006 while casting Daniel Craig for Casino Royale they did test some young actors, but that didn’t work out.

Debbie, who has been associated with the James Bond series since 1981, said, “When we started, it was a slightly different feel. We did look at a lot of younger actors. and I just don’t think they had the gravitas, they didn’t have the experience, they didn’t have the mental capacity to take it on, because it’s not just the part they’re taking on, it’s a massive responsibility. So we kind of scrubbed that idea and went back to the drawing board and started again.”

So technically the only contender who is younger than 30 is Tom Holland, who is 26 right now. This means there is no chance the Spider-Man Star will be taking over the James Bond job. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

