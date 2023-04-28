Leonardo DiCaprio is a name that needs no introduction in the world of cinema. He is a force to reckon with in the industry today. Leo in the role of Jack Dawson in James Cameron’s Titanic will always remain iconic and that chocolate boy looks made many have a crush on him. However, the actor once shared that he almost quit acting because of that ‘pretty image’, as he did not imagine that for himself when he started out. Keep reading to know more about this interesting throwback!

The Cameron-directed film featured Kate Winslet opposite DiCaprio, and the two catapulted to success after the movie came out. Both the actors were reportedly overwhelmed by the immense success the film received. It even won multiple Academy Awards in different categories.

As per a report in The Fan Carpet, Leonardo DiCaprio hated the pretty boy image he had on Titanic. So much so, that he even contemplated quitting acting. Years ago, he shared how the media haunted him and how he feared that he would typecast. He said, “At first, I hated the way I was turned into a pretty boy as if that was all that was expected of me. It made me almost want to stop acting for a while because the attention that was focused on me was not where I wanted to take my career.”

Leonardo DiCaprio added, “I didn’t want to do romantic films or anything that exploited my image or appearance. I also kind of had to be more careful about the friends I was hanging out with. I was living a pretty big life for a while and then that just gets tiresome.”

Luckily for us fans, Leonardo DiCaprio did not get typecast as a romantic actor, and we got to see him several different characters reflecting his calibre and range as an artist.

On the professional front, Leo is all set to impress the fans once again with his collaboration with Martin Scorsese for the film, Killers of the Flower Moon.

