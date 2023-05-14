Reality star Kim Kardashian has been dragged on the Internet countless time. Kim managed to irk social media users again when she shared pictures of her new photoshoot wearing earrings with the ‘Om’ symbol back in 2021. The symbol is considered sacred in Indian religions, mainly Hinduism. Scroll down to know more.

Kim Kardashian, on the personal front, is currently single after dating former SNL host and actor Pete Davidson for eight months. She was previously married to Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West.

Speaking of Kim Kardashian’s controversy, the social media queen ended up hurting the sentiments of Hindus as they brutally dragged her for cultural appropriation by wearing the Om symbol earrings. While sharing her pictures from her steamy photoshoot, Kim captioned the post as, “I did a photoshoot with Sita using all KKW Beauty products! Photo, styling and creatives all done by @sitabellan!” In the pictures, Kim was seen lounging on a bed while rocking the oversize silver hoops in a sheer red outfit. According to Page Six, Rajan Zed, president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, said it was “deeply trivializing” for Kim who identifies as Christian to commercialize it. On his website, he stated, “Inappropriate usage of sacred Hindu icons or deities or concepts or symbols for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees” adding, “[It] was not meant to be used as a fashion statement or to become a tool for s*xy fashion.”

Take a look:

Social media users too did not waste any time in slamming Kim Kardashian over her cultural appropriation stunt. One user stated, “Is now a good time to mention that the Om is a sacred symbol to Hindus and not just an accessory?”

Another user wrote, “MY RELIGION IS NOT YOUR AESTHETIC WTF,” as the next one bashed Kim Kardashian in the comment section saying, “What right do you have to talk about my religion like this ???”

A furious individual added, “STOP CULTURAL APPROPRIATION OF INDIAN CULTURE!!!”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was earlier slammed for cultural appropriation when she wore a maang teeka in a photoshoot. For the unversed, Kim Kardashian is a Christian who was baptized in a traditional Orthodox Christian ceremony in 2019.

