Miley Cyrus needs no introduction. From her chart-bursting songs to her bold looks, Miley never fails to take her fans’ breaths away. Talking about her bold looks, the singer is certainly not afraid of showing much of her skin and recently went topless for a stunning aesthetic photoshoot that is too hot to miss.

Miley is currently basking in the success of her latest track Flowers. While she did not confirm it, many believe that the singer took a dig at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth via the track. As the song has broken many records and continues to do so, Miley is seemingly breaking the internet with her hot and bold pictures.

Miley Cyrus has surely taken the world by storm with her new track, Flowers. In the track’s celebration, the singer is treating her fans with some s*xy pictures, and her latest ones are oh-so-hot. The Party In The U.S.A. star recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a carousel of some stunning pictures with her 207 million followers.

In the photos, Miley could be seen lying on a bed, wearing nothing but bottoms and hiding her n*pples in the sheets. The singer flaunted her tattoos, among which a rose, her tribute to her dog, a naked woman and more are visible.

Miley opted for a no-makeup look for her pictures and left her half-blonde-half-brunette locks open. Her blue eyes did the job as she struck a seductive pose on the bed. In the caption, Miley wrote, “You’re lonely now & I hate it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

The singer has been celebrating the success of her latest song for a while now. A week ago, she posted a picture in a s*xy gold bikini and wrote, “Thanks a billion. I love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

Let us know your views on Miley’s latest pictures in the space below.

